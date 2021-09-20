In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Accenture (ACN), Salesforce Join Mastercard's Sustainability Aim
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) , Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) and Mastercard (MA - Free Report) have entered into a collaboration, as part of which, Accenture is delivering Salesforce Sustainability Cloud to Mastercard to help it increase its understanding and awareness about emissions of its suppliers.
Sustainability Cloud is a platform that helps companies track and assess supplier-level carbon emissions and take suitable climate-related actions.
The collaboration builds on Accenture and Salesforce’s ongoing partnership that integrates Accenture’s Sustainability Services, Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, and Salesforce Customer 360, and helps companies attain sustainability in their businesses and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It is aimed at enabling Mastercard accomplish its Science Based Target to decrease absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2025 from a 2016 baseline.
Peter Lacy, chief responsibility officer and global sustainability services lead at Accenture, stated, "Leading companies like Mastercard recognize that sustainability is a business imperative that must be embedded across its business to drive impact for all stakeholders, including its customers.”
Over the past year, Accenture’s stock has gained 43.4% while Salesforce and Mastercard stocks have rallied a respective 6.4% and 4.7%. All three stocks carry Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
