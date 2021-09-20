We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Century Communities (CCS) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Century Communities is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCS's full-year earnings has moved 16.01% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CCS has moved about 48.90% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 17.68% on average. As we can see, Century Communities is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, CCS belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.24% this year, meaning that CCS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track CCS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.