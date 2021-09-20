We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FORR vs. PRFT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Computer - Services sector have probably already heard of Forrester Research (FORR - Free Report) and Perficient (PRFT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Currently, both Forrester Research and Perficient are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
FORR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 25.86, while PRFT has a forward P/E of 35.13. We also note that FORR has a PEG ratio of 1.85. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PRFT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.20.
Another notable valuation metric for FORR is its P/B ratio of 4.44. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PRFT has a P/B of 9.23.
Based on these metrics and many more, FORR holds a Value grade of B, while PRFT has a Value grade of D.
Both FORR and PRFT are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that FORR is the superior value option right now.