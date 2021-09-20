Back to top

Top Stock Picks for Week of September 20, 2021

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD - Free Report) is a provider of technology platform for advertising. Their programmatic platform which enables all ad buyers to set up algorithms based on customer data and targeting -- and then have the program bid for ad space, in real-time, across the web and connected-TV.  The Trade Desk recently delivered an EPS beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. TTD posted revenues for Q2, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate also. After the report and conference call, analysts moved their EPS targets much higher. In addition to highlighting the launch of their new service Solimar, on the conference call TTD also revealed that in the second half of the year, Walmart will launch a new DSP, which integrates Walmart shopper data and is built on Trade Desk's platform. 

YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM - Free Report) is the global leader in multi-branding and offers consumers more choice and convenience at one outlet. Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts bode well. Also, it is benefiting from robust sales momentum in North America, the U.K., and Australia. Meanwhile, Yum Brands has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance guest experience. Also, it continues to innovate core menus to attract customers. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analyst’s optimism regarding the stock growth potential.The company’s comps rose by double digits in the reported quarter against the year-ago quarter’s decline. Its operating margin was up by double digits year over year also.  


