Alcoa (AA) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
Alcoa (AA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $48.46, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products company had gained 29.49% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AA to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 217.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.8 billion, up 18.37% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.08 per share and revenue of $11.52 billion, which would represent changes of +537.93% and +24.09%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.97% higher. AA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, AA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.26.
The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.