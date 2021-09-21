We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $15.91, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.68% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.03% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
AGNC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $397 million, down 19.64% from the prior-year quarter.
AGNC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $1.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.96% and +1.13%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AGNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AGNC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.48, which means AGNC is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AGNC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.