Image: Bigstock
Avnet (AVT) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know
Avnet (AVT - Free Report) closed at $36.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the distributor of electronic components had lost 6.42% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AVT as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.23 billion, up 10.72% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $20.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +62.36% and +7.08%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AVT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AVT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, AVT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.42.
Meanwhile, AVT's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Parts Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AVT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.