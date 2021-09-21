We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.06, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 3.88% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, KO is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.63 billion, up 11.3% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $37.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.38% and +14.69%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. KO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KO has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.2 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.97, which means KO is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, KO's PEG ratio is currently 2.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
