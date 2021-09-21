We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $274.20, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.98% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
BRK.B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BRK.B is projected to report earnings of $2.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.3%.
BRK.B's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.41 per share and revenue of $284.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.43% and +15.73%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BRK.B. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BRK.B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, BRK.B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.57.
Investors should also note that BRK.B has a PEG ratio of 3.47 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.