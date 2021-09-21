We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know
Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) closed at $60.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had gained 9.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
BYD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, up 213.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $833.52 million, up 27.79% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $3.31 billion, which would represent changes of +3220% and +51.74%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BYD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.34% higher within the past month. BYD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, BYD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.75.
It is also worth noting that BYD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Gaming stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.