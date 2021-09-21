We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CVS Health (CVS - Free Report) closed at $84.58, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager had gained 0.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.80, up 8.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.23 billion, up 4.74% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.84 per share and revenue of $283.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.53% and +5.34%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CVS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% higher within the past month. CVS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note CVS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.71, so we one might conclude that CVS is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, CVS's PEG ratio is currently 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.