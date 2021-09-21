We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) closed at $70.96, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 1.15% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.41% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GILD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.65, down 21.8% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.14 billion, down 6.71% from the year-ago period.
GILD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.15 per share and revenue of $25.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.85% and +1.47%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GILD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, GILD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.88, which means GILD is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.