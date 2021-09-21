We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $338.46, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.7%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 4.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.36, down 46.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.21 billion, up 4.32% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $23.19 per share and revenue of $68.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.35% and +4.5%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LMT has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.7 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.03.
Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.78 at yesterday's closing price.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
