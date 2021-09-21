Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 21, 2021

  • Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA - Free Report) shares decreased 3.9% after a federal traffic safety agency said that the company should not roll out its new self-driving software until that addresses safety deficiencies.
  • American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL - Free Report) shares gained 3% following news that the Biden administration will allow air travel for fully vaccinated people.
  • Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) rose 0.7% after the company announced positive results of a Phase 2/3 trial of COVID-19 vaccine, developed with BioNTech SE (BNTX - Free Report) , in children aged 5 to 11.
  • Shares of Ford Motor Co. (F - Free Report) tanked 5.4% on concerns of global economic recovery, especially the Chinese economy.
     

airlines auto-tires-trucks biotechnology pharmaceuticals