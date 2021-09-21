In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) - free report >>
Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - free report >>
AB Volvo (VLVLY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) - free report >>
Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) - free report >>
AB Volvo (VLVLY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Oshkosh (OSK) & Carnegie Foundry Tie-Up for Innovation
Oshkosh Corporation (OSK - Free Report) has inked an alliance with the robotics and artificial intelligence studio, Carnegie Foundry. Oshkosh will be investing in Carnegie Foundry to expedite innovation in autonomy and robotics. Per the partnership, a member of Oshkosh will join the Carnegie Foundry’s board of directors.
Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Foundry already shares a relationship with the National Robotics Engineering Center at Carnegie Mellon University. The newly formed partnership is expected to leverage this association and will supplement Oshkosh’s current work in autonomous vehicles and equipment and support the essential service providers, which include frontline workers like soldiers, firefighters, as well as people engaged in environmental service, construction, and waste management.
Oshkosh noted that the Carnegie Foundry team comprises industry stalwarts with longstanding expertise in autonomy. An investment in it would bring Oshkosh’s customers at the fore of the rapidly evolving robotics and autonomy space.
Carnegie Foundry is equally enthusiastic as it believes that the partnership has the right blend of aligned mindsets and large-scale industrial specialization. It hopes to bring robotics and AI innovations to the market to cater to the present trend.
Shares of Oshkosh have risen 49.1% over a year against the industry’s 21.4% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In its last-quarter earnings call, the company has downwardly revised fiscal 2021 projections due to the ongoing supply chain challenges. It now expects fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS in the band of $6.35-$6.50 compared with the prior view of $6.35-$6.85. Adjusted operating income is envisioned between $610 million and $630 million, down from the previously guided range of $610-$655 million.
Oshkosh — which shares space with other top auto players like BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) , AB Volvo (VLVLY - Free Report) , and Meritor, Inc. (MTOR - Free Report) — currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.