Back to top

Image: Bigstock

What's in the Cards for Accenture (ACN) in Q4 Earnings?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Sep 23, before market open.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations in Detail

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $13.48 billion, implying 24.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $13.1-$13.5 billion.

Going by segments, the consensus estimate for Communications, Media & Technology revenues stands at $2.73 billion, indicating growth of 23.9% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for Financial Services revenues is pegged at $2.52 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 19.7%. The consensus estimate for Health & Public Service revenues stands at $2.58 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.3%. The consensus estimate for Products revenues is pegged at $3.69 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 27.3%. The consensus mark for Resources revenues stands at $1.84 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 19.7%.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.19 per share, implying 28.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from higher revenues and operating numbers, lower non-operating expenses and lower effective tax rate.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Accenture has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Accenture PLC price-eps-surprise | Accenture PLC Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.98% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.73% and a Zacks Rank #3.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Accenture PLC (ACN) - free report >>

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) - free report >>

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) - free report >>

Trane Technologies plc (TT) - free report >>

Published in

business-services