We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What's in the Cards for Accenture (ACN) in Q4 Earnings?
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Sep 23, before market open.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q4 Expectations in Detail
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $13.48 billion, implying 24.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $13.1-$13.5 billion.
Going by segments, the consensus estimate for Communications, Media & Technology revenues stands at $2.73 billion, indicating growth of 23.9% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for Financial Services revenues is pegged at $2.52 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 19.7%. The consensus estimate for Health & Public Service revenues stands at $2.58 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.3%. The consensus estimate for Products revenues is pegged at $3.69 billion, indicating year-over-year increase of 27.3%. The consensus mark for Resources revenues stands at $1.84 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 19.7%.
The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.19 per share, implying 28.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from higher revenues and operating numbers, lower non-operating expenses and lower effective tax rate.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Accenture has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise
Accenture PLC price-eps-surprise | Accenture PLC Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.98% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.73% and a Zacks Rank #3.