Ericsson (ERIC) - free report >>
Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) - free report >>
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Ericsson (ERIC) to Modernize Viaero Wireless' Network for 5G
Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) has been selected by Viaero Wireless to upgrade its existing LTE equipment to 5G-ready products and solutions.
Based in Fort Morgan, CO, Viaero is a leading regional telecommunications company that covers parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Kansas.
Per the deal, Ericsson will replace core, radio access network (RAN), microwave, and router equipment across more than 900 LTE sites in Viaero’s network. The modernization will allow the regional carrier to offer better mobility and broadband services to its customers.
Ericsson is well-positioned to capitalize on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. The stock has inched up 1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 24.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Ericsson will provide its industry-leading cloud-native core as well as RAN portfolio, microwave, and transport solutions. The products and solutions will allow Viaero to expand its connectivity footprint and continue delivering high-speed Internet to rural America.
Viaero needs to have reliable 5G-ready networks to bring digitization to businesses and consumers. This project is expected to help bridge the digital divide and bring broadband services for everyone.
Ericsson has been supporting communications service providers through its innovative technology and services. It expects to benefit from its strategy that hinges on increased investments in research and development for technology and cost leadership.
The company currently has 145 commercial 5G agreements with service providers, including 96 live 5G networks in 46 countries.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) , Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) , and InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.
Juniper pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.
InterDigital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.