Accenture (ACN) Shows Intent to Acquire Brazil-Based Experity
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) yesterday announced its plan to acquire Sao Paulo, Brazil-based cloud-based customer experience and commerce solutions provider, Experity, for an undisclosed amount. The company’s roughly 454 professionals will join Accenture Interactive in Brazil.
Founded in 2003, Experity provides consulting, implementation, support and other related services for cloud-based platforms. The company has strategic partnerships with big names like Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) , Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) and Oracle.
Accenture to Strengthen Experience and Commerce Platform
The buyout is expected to expand and strengthen Accenture’s prowess in providing cloud-based customer experience solutions to industries like consumer goods and natural resources, in Latin America. The move makes sense as e-commerce in Latin America has increased significantly, driven by the pandemic.
“The company will bring strong leadership and expertise with key ecosystem partners, which helps us continue to deliver exemplary services in commerce, marketing, content and data for clients in Latin America," said Cristiano Dencker, Accenture Interactive lead for Latin America.
Over the past year, Accenture’s shares have gained 42.1%, underperforming the 50.7% growth of the industry it belongs to, but outperforming the 36.9% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).