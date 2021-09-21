We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 4.09% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CMG has returned about 35.88% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 6.31% on average. This shows that Chipotle Mexican Grill is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, CMG belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.40% so far this year, meaning that CMG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
CMG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.