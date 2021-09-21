We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Toyota Motor (TM) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Toyota Motor is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 110 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM's full-year earnings has moved 18.98% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, TM has gained about 14.32% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 8.06%. As we can see, Toyota Motor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, TM belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.69% so far this year, so TM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
TM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.