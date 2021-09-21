We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Baker Hughes (BKR) Signs Deal to Lower Gas Flaring in Iraq
Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) has entered into an agreement with state-owned South Gas Company for developing a new project in Iraq, according to the oil ministry.
The agreement is meant for capturing 200 million cubic feet per day of flared gas that will be utilized for generating power. Baker Hughes will be constructing modular gas processing plants that will be involved in processing associated gas from Nasiriyah and Gharaf oil fields, located in the southern Dhi Qar province.
Per World Bank, with the burning of 17.37 billion cubic meters of gas in 2020, Iraq is among the worst in the world in terms of flaring associated gas. This agreement reflects Iraq’s strong focus on reducing gas flaring since the country is under constant pressure from the United States for putting an end to the same.
Preparations for design, manufacturing, and construction have already been started by Baker Hughes and the company expects the accord to consummate by mid-2024. Thus, while helping Iraq to significantly reduce flaring and augmenting gas production, Baker Hughes is well placed to generate significant cash flows.
