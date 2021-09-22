We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hologic (HOLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed at $76.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the medical device maker had lost 0.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HOLX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 53.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.02 billion, down 24.31% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.76 per share and revenue of $5.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +94.97% and +41.39%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOLX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. HOLX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, HOLX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.57.
We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HOLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.