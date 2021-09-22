We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC - Free Report) closed at $52.87, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 0.47% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.11% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.
INTC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.4 billion, up 0.36% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $74.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.62% and -4.58%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. INTC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note INTC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.95, so we one might conclude that INTC is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.