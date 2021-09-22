We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dow Inc. (DOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $55.53, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the materials science had lost 9.47% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.
DOW will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.55, up 410% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.24 billion, up 46.58% from the year-ago period.
DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.47 per share and revenue of $53.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +410.24% and +38.01%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DOW. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% higher. DOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, DOW currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.21.
Meanwhile, DOW's PEG ratio is currently 0.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.