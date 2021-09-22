We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $21.52, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 2.24% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.99 billion, up 29.86% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $36.69 billion, which would represent changes of +2.84% and +34.88%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower within the past month. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, EPD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.08, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.