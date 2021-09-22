We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Matson (MATX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX - Free Report) closed at $80.67, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 6.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 1.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MATX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MATX to post earnings of $4.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 198.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $954.36 million, up 47.92% from the year-ago period.
MATX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.43 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +202.48% and +42.46%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 22.31% higher. MATX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, MATX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.23, which means MATX is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MATX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.