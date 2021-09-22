Back to top

Roblox (RBLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) closed at $78.85, marking a +1.39% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 8.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RBLX as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RBLX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.25% lower within the past month. RBLX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


