Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Siderurgica Nacional (SID - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.41, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the steelmaker had lost 20.5% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.
SID will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SID to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 305.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion, up 83.38% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $10.7 billion, which would represent changes of +373.33% and +84.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SID. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.07% lower within the past month. SID is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SID has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.91 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.08, so we one might conclude that SID is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that SID has a PEG ratio of 0.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SID's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.