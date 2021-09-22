We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) closed at $36.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XPEV as it approaches its next earnings report date.
XPEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.85 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.33% and +187.94%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XPEV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.41% lower. XPEV is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
