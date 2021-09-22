Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 22, 2021

  • Uber Technologies Inc.’s (UBER - Free Report) shares soared 11.5% after the company raised its third-quarter 2021 financial outlook.
  • Activision Blizzard Inc.’s (ATVI - Free Report) shares tumbled 4.1% following news that the SEC is investigating the company’s practice to solve problems related to workplace complaints.
  • Shares of AutoZone Inc. (AZO - Free Report) surged 3.7% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $35.72, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.20.
  • Shares of Neogen Corp. (NEOG - Free Report) climbed 3.8% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.16, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15.

