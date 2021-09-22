ADTRAN (ADTN) Inks Several UK Partnerships for Network Modernization

ADTRAN, Inc. ( ADTN Quick Quote ADTN - Free Report) recently announced that it has secured multiple partnerships with service providers to deploy its highly scalable fiber access network in the rural regions of the U.K. The Huntsville, AL-based company has collaborated with Alncom, Wildanet, and Netomnia. The alliances will bridge the digital divide on the back of a cost-effective fiber-to-the-home network (FTTH), thereby delivering exceptional broadband experiences to customers, particularly based in the underserved areas of the European country. Based in rural Northumberland and County Durham, Alncom is an altnet service provider. The entity has partnered with ADTRAN to capitalize on the latter’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform for a Gigabit-ready, full-fibre network. The service provider had also secured funding from the U.K.’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme as well as private investment from Railsite Telecom to enhance its broadband services. Through this alliance, Alncom will be able to upgrade its network on the back of a flexible FTTH architecture and deliver Gigabit Internet services with higher speeds, supported by ADTRAN’s expertise and best-in-class solutions. ADTRAN is optimizing its customer, geographic, and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale up their network capabilities. It is well poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions, and G.fast products. Its network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Its shares have surged 88.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 4.6%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Wildanet, an Internet service provider, also tapped ADTRAN to capitalize on the benefits of TA5000 10G fiber access platform with XGS-PON technology. ADTRAN’s TA5000 enables service providers to rapidly expand network capacity and deliver advanced multi-gigabit services with reduced time to market. It accelerates service velocity and simplifies network planning and capacity management to minimize operating expenditure.
In fact, it is the highest density XGS-PON solution available in the U.S. market and forms an integral component of 10G fiber access portfolio. Per the collaboration, the 10Gbps fiber broadband will allow Wildanet to provide superior broadband services in Cornwall, the U.K. This network revamp initiative will help in driving the local economy with new job opportunities and a thriving tech sector, backed by robust connectivity. In another development, fiber-to-the-premise infrastructure provider, Netomnia, harnessed ADTRAN’s revolutionary software-defined access (SD-Access) architecture to roll out a hyper scalable fiber network in the United Kingdom. The company utilized ADTRAN SDX 6320 SD-Access Combo PON OLTs to address the accretive demand for cloud-delivered applications. The deployment enabled Netomnia to serve nearly 50,000 premises within the first year while surpassing its goal of reaching 1 million premises with multigigabit Internet services by 2024. Driven by such diligent operations, these back-to-back technological collaborations will not only augment ADTRAN’s capabilities as an end-to-end fiber broadband solutions provider in the global market but also expand its diverse client base, including business and residential customers, with best-in-class broadband services. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
ADTRAN (ADTN) Inks Several UK Partnerships for Network Modernization
ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) recently announced that it has secured multiple partnerships with service providers to deploy its highly scalable fiber access network in the rural regions of the U.K. The Huntsville, AL-based company has collaborated with Alncom, Wildanet, and Netomnia.
The alliances will bridge the digital divide on the back of a cost-effective fiber-to-the-home network (FTTH), thereby delivering exceptional broadband experiences to customers, particularly based in the underserved areas of the European country.
Based in rural Northumberland and County Durham, Alncom is an altnet service provider. The entity has partnered with ADTRAN to capitalize on the latter’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform for a Gigabit-ready, full-fibre network. The service provider had also secured funding from the U.K.’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme as well as private investment from Railsite Telecom to enhance its broadband services.
Through this alliance, Alncom will be able to upgrade its network on the back of a flexible FTTH architecture and deliver Gigabit Internet services with higher speeds, supported by ADTRAN’s expertise and best-in-class solutions.
ADTRAN is optimizing its customer, geographic, and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale up their network capabilities. It is well poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions, and G.fast products. Its network implementation services provide speed and scale to build fiber and fixed wireless networks. This, in turn, enables service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge.
Its shares have surged 88.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 4.6%.
Wildanet, an Internet service provider, also tapped ADTRAN to capitalize on the benefits of TA5000 10G fiber access platform with XGS-PON technology. ADTRAN’s TA5000 enables service providers to rapidly expand network capacity and deliver advanced multi-gigabit services with reduced time to market. It accelerates service velocity and simplifies network planning and capacity management to minimize operating expenditure.
In fact, it is the highest density XGS-PON solution available in the U.S. market and forms an integral component of 10G fiber access portfolio. Per the collaboration, the 10Gbps fiber broadband will allow Wildanet to provide superior broadband services in Cornwall, the U.K. This network revamp initiative will help in driving the local economy with new job opportunities and a thriving tech sector, backed by robust connectivity.
In another development, fiber-to-the-premise infrastructure provider, Netomnia, harnessed ADTRAN’s revolutionary software-defined access (SD-Access) architecture to roll out a hyper scalable fiber network in the United Kingdom. The company utilized ADTRAN SDX 6320 SD-Access Combo PON OLTs to address the accretive demand for cloud-delivered applications. The deployment enabled Netomnia to serve nearly 50,000 premises within the first year while surpassing its goal of reaching 1 million premises with multigigabit Internet services by 2024.
Driven by such diligent operations, these back-to-back technological collaborations will not only augment ADTRAN’s capabilities as an end-to-end fiber broadband solutions provider in the global market but also expand its diverse client base, including business and residential customers, with best-in-class broadband services.
ADTRAN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) , and Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
InterDigital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.
Nokia delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 202.7%, on average.
Juniper delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.