Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Moves 11.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Covenant Logistics (CVLG - Free Report) shares soared 11.5% in the last trading session to close at $27.01. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The gain on Sep 21 was the third consecutive day of stock price increase for this trucking company.  Optimism surrounding the trucking industry is a positive for the stock. The industry's pricing power in 2022 was instrumental in prompting an analyst at Cowen to escalate the company's target price.


This truckload transportation services provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +78.6%. Revenues are expected to be $258.6 million, up 22.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Covenant Logistics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CVLG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today