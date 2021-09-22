In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) - free report >>
Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) - free report >>
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) - free report >>
Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) - free report >>
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 22nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Manchester United plc (MANU - Free Report) owns and operates a professional sports team. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Grifols, S.A. (GRFS - Free Report) engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC - Free Report) engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 81.8% downward over the last 60 days.
Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.9% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.