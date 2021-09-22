Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Manchester United plc (MANU - Free Report) owns and operates a professional sports team. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS - Free Report) engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC - Free Report) engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 81.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) - free report >>

Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) - free report >>

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) - free report >>

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary medical tech-stocks