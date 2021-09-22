We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Costco Wholesale (COST - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Costco Wholesale is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST's full-year earnings has moved 2.48% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, COST has moved about 19.99% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -6.40% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Costco Wholesale is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, COST is a member of the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.81% so far this year, so COST is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on COST as it attempts to continue its solid performance.