Is Olin (OLN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Olin (OLN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Olin is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. OLN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLN's full-year earnings has moved 31.81% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, OLN has returned 81.76% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 2.80% on average. This means that Olin is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, OLN belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.47% so far this year, so OLN is performing better in this area.
OLN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.