ADRNY vs. CHWY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Consumer Products - Staples stocks are likely familiar with Ahold NV (ADRNY - Free Report) and Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Ahold NV has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Chewy has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ADRNY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CHWY has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
ADRNY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.62, while CHWY has a forward P/E of 988.82. We also note that ADRNY has a PEG ratio of 3.90. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 49.44.
Another notable valuation metric for ADRNY is its P/B ratio of 2.25. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CHWY has a P/B of 418.30.
Based on these metrics and many more, ADRNY holds a Value grade of A, while CHWY has a Value grade of C.
ADRNY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CHWY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ADRNY is the superior option right now.