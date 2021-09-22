We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $339.26, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.29% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BNTX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BNTX is projected to report earnings of $10.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1136.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.42 billion, up 6776.73% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $37.71 per share and revenue of $19.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53771.43% and +3272.97%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BNTX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.25.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.