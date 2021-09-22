We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roku (ROKU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Roku (ROKU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $324.77, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had lost 10.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.87% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $683.63 million, up 51.36% from the year-ago period.
ROKU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $2.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1035.71% and +60.18%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.52% higher within the past month. ROKU is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, ROKU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 243.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.16, so we one might conclude that ROKU is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.