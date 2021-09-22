We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.82, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%.
Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 41.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.87%.
UUUU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UUUU is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.53 million, up 2049.39% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $18.38 million, which would represent changes of +8.7% and +1008.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UUUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.