Allison (ALSN) & JJE Join Forces for Commercial E-Powertrains
Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) recently entered into a global strategic collaboration partnership agreement with Jing-Jin Electric (“JJE”) to accelerate the development of best-in-class electrified powertrain solutions for global commercial vehicles.
China-based JJE is an electrified propulsion leader in components, assemblies and systems for the global automotive and commercial vehicle customers.
The companies are highly optimistic about this partnership as it will prove beneficial for both. JJE possesses more than 10 years of experience in the industry-leading electric motors and power electronics as well as central and direct drive electrified propulsion architectures. Allison, meanwhile, brings to the table decades of experience in building reliable and valued propulsion solutions, including electrified propulsion systems development and commercialization.
The collaboration aims to bank on JJE’s dominance in electric motor and inverter development, and its robust foothold in the Chinese commercial vehicle electrified powertrain market, while exploiting Allison’s expertise in the fully electric and electric hybrid commercial duty propulsion systems.
Commercial vehicle’s electrification will be one of the greatest contributors toward achieving carbon neutrality in transportation. The deal will enable Allison and JEE to merge their competencies in order to create the most powerful, most efficient and most reliable electrified powertrains for global commercial vehicle customers. Amid the aggravating climate change concerns, the companies together will pivot the transformation toward carbon neutral and zero emission transportation.
Moreover, the integration of their capabilities through the partnership will enable them to offer innovative and reliable electrified propulsion solutions to the commercial vehicle manufacturers across the globe. The partnership will uniquely position both parties to gain a global manufacturing presence and take advantage of their combined service networks in order to cater to customers in local markets with highly cost-competitive products. Together, the companies will further enhance their product menus, manufacturing locations and supporting resources. Additionally, Allison has pledged to provide debt financing to back JJE North America’s efforts for commercial vehicle electric drive product development, testing and manufacturing.
In a separate development, Daimler’s (DDAIF - Free Report) Truck arm has integrated Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series (RHS) into its Class 8 Freightliner Cascadia Day Cab models. The first Freightliner Cascadias, equipped with the 3414 RHS, will begin production in January 2022.
The Allison 3414 RHS is an upgraded variant of Allison’s proven 3000 Series fully automatic transmission. It offers up to 8% fuel economy efficiency compared to the Allison 3000 Highway Series, and provides 25% quicker acceleration over the automated manual transmissions.
Allison’s latest development in regional haul trucking provides Daimler’s Freightliner customers with an efficient solution that enhances the payload, performance, fuel efficiency and driver comfort. The latest integration creates a winning portfolio for weight-conscious segments, where acceleration and maneuverability are the most crucial aspects.
Headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, Allison is a manufacturer of fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. In fact, the company is the largest producer of fully-automatic transmissions, holding the leading position in several niche markets. The firm also offers electric hybrid and fully-electric propulsion systems.
Allison, peers of which include American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL - Free Report) and Meritor (MTOR - Free Report) , currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.