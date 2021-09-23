We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Arbor Realty Trust is one of 897 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABR's full-year earnings has moved 7.79% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ABR has moved about 28.56% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 18.24% on average. This means that Arbor Realty Trust is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, ABR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.27% so far this year, so ABR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track ABR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.