Is Chimera Investment (CIM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Chimera Investment (CIM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Chimera Investment is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 897 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIM's full-year earnings has moved 19.05% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CIM has moved about 49.27% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 18.24%. This shows that Chimera Investment is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, CIM is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.27% so far this year, so CIM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track CIM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


