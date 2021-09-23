We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Chimera Investment (CIM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Chimera Investment (CIM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Chimera Investment is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 897 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIM's full-year earnings has moved 19.05% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CIM has moved about 49.27% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 18.24%. This shows that Chimera Investment is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, CIM is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.27% so far this year, so CIM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track CIM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.