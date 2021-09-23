In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Is Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Silicon Motion Technology is one of 626 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SIMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIMO's full-year earnings has moved 18.10% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, SIMO has gained about 54.68% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 23.54% on average. This shows that Silicon Motion Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, SIMO belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.22% so far this year, so SIMO is performing better in this area.
SIMO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.