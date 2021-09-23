We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why it is Worth Investing in Regal Beloit (RBC) Now
Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC - Free Report) currently boasts promising prospects, supported by strength in its end markets, solid product portfolio, growth investments, and a sound capital-deployment strategy.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a market capitalization of $5.6 billion. In the past three months, it has gained 6.8% against the industry’s decline of 0.5%.
Let’s delve into the factors that make investment in the company a smart choice at the moment.
Strong End Markets: Regal Beloit has been benefiting from strength across industrial, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), material handling, pool pump, and commercial refrigeration end markets. Based on its product line, a rise in demand across the company’s residential HVAC and pool pump businesses is expected to drive its performance in the quarters ahead. For 2021, it expects sales to increase in the high-teens range on a year-over-year basis.
Benefits From Merger Deal: The company’s deal with Rexnord Corporation (RXN - Free Report) to combine operations with the latter’s Process & Motion Control segment is expected to strengthen its product line and market presence. Expected to close on Oct 4, 2021, the transaction will likely make the combined entity a major provider of power transmission solutions, thus enhancing its shareholder value.
Rewards to Shareholders: Regal Beloit is focused on rewarding shareholders through dividend payments. In second-quarter 2021, the company distributed dividends worth $12.2 million. It also announced a hike of 10% in its quarterly dividend rate in April 2021. The company made no share repurchasing activities since the second quarter of 2020. Exiting the second quarter of 2021, it possessed the authorization of up to $210 million left under its $250-million share-buyback program.
Estimate Revisions: In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2021 earnings has trended up from $7.83 to $8.81 on three upward estimate revisions against none downward. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings has increased from $8.65 to $9.85 on three upward estimate revisions against none downward over the same time frame.
Other Stocks to Consider
A couple of other top-ranked stocks from the same space are ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) and SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ABB pulled off a positive earnings surprise of 19.00%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
SPX FLOW delivered a positive earnings surprise of 48.16%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.