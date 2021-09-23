We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TC Energy (TRP), EDP Ink PPA for 297-MW Wind Farm in Alberta
TC Energy Corporation (TRP - Free Report) has entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with a subsidiary of the renewable energy firm EDP Renewables SA for 100% of the Sharp Hills Wind Farm's production in Alberta. Subject to usual regulatory approvals and restrictions, the PPA will allow continuous development, ultimate construction and operation of the wind farm.
Located in the Special Areas municipality near the hamlets of Sedalia and New Bridgen, in the Alberta province, the 297-megawatt (MW) Sharp Hills Wind Farm is estimated to be operational in 2023.
Approximately 300 jobs will be created during the building of the wind farm and 15-20 permanent, local job positions will be formed over the project's operating life. The Sharp Hills Wind Farm will also conserve roughly two billion liters of water each year and generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 164,000 typical Alberta households.
Calgary, Alberta-based TC Energy will get the rights to all environmental characteristics in addition to the power generated by the Sharp Hills Wind Farm. The company is dedicated to developing solutions for a sustainable energy future and its investment in the Sharp Hills Wind Farm helps it achieve its aim of defining and providing substantial advances to the energy sector as a whole.
The pact, which is Alberta's largest wind power purchase agreement, is a giant leap in the direction of expanding TC Energy’s renewable energy portfolio. This wind project together with previous agreements in East Strathmore and Claresholm allows the firm to provide a wide range of sustainable energy alternatives to the Albertans.
Company Profile & Price Performance
TC Energy is a premier natural gas-focused midstream energy service provider. The company is involved in other businesses including power generation, natural gas storage and crude oil pipelines.
Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one month. The stock has gained 4.3% compared with the industry’s 0.7% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
TC Energy currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ - Free Report) , Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) and Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) , each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canadian Natural’s 2021 earnings has been raised 14.7% while the same for Whiting Petroleum and Continental has moved 52.8% and 52.7% north, respectively.