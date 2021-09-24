We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed at $39.98, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.21% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the movie theater operator had lost 8.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.9%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AMC is projected to report earnings of -$0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 91.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $768.8 million, up 543.35% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.75 per share and revenue of $2.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +82.97% and +100.65%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AMC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.