Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pinterest (PINS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $54.02, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had lost 3.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.

PINS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, up 84.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $627.57 million, up 41.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion, which would represent changes of +159.52% and +56.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PINS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PINS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, PINS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 58.18, which means PINS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PINS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers