Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC - Free Report) closed at $66.94, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%.
Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment maker had lost 1% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from KLIC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KLIC is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 603.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $465.2 million, up 161.8% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion, which would represent changes of +534.74% and +140.3%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KLIC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KLIC is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, KLIC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.96. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.33.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.