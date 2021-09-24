Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 24, 2021

  • salesforce.com inc.’s (CRM - Free Report) shares jumped 7.2% after the company raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2022 and provided better-than-expected financial guidance for fiscal 2023.
  • Darden Restaurants Inc.’s (DRI - Free Report) shares climbed 6.1% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.76, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63.
  • Shares of Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) advanced 2.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.20, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19.
  • Shares of KB Home (KBH - Free Report) rose 0.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60.
     

