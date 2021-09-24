Back to top

Can BRT Apartments (BRT) Run Higher on Strong Earnings Estimate Revisions?

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust which is involved in ownership, operation and development of multi-family properties, that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.

These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on BRT’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that BRT Apartments could be a solid choice for investors.

Current Quarter Estimates for BRT

In the past 30 days, the trend for BRT Apartments has been pretty favorable, with estimates increasing from 26 cents a share, to 30 cents today, a move of 15.4%.

Current Year Estimates for BRT

Meanwhile, BRT Apartments’ current year figures are also looking quite promising, with one estimate moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from $1.06 per share 30 days ago to $1.24 per share today, an increase of 17%.

Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 4.8% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.


